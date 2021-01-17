Matt Damon Joins ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

Matt Damon has reportedly landed in Sydney, Australia and is getting ready to film the fourth film in the Thor franchise.

News.com.au reported on his arrival earlier today.

No word on who he’s playing; however, he did play a version of Loki in Thor: Ragnarok, which portrayed Loki’s “life” in a stage play.

I doubt he comes back as theater Loki, but Taika Waititi is bold so I wouldn’t put it past him.

Details on the project are being kept under a tight lock-and-key. However, director Taika Waititi did a live stream of Thor: Ragnarok and during the stream he shared brand new concept art and details for the fourth installment of the franchise, you can check out those details here.

The film is set to star Chris Hemsworth, who returns as the titular character, alongside Tessa Thompson as Valkryie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who will become the Goddess of Thunder, Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher and the Guardians of the Galaxy (Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel). Also set to return are Korg (played by Waititi) and Miek who are said to play pivotal roles in the film.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.

