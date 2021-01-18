The Disney Beat Podcast – Mon, Jan 18th Available Now

A new Episode of ‘The Disney Beat’ Podcast is Available Now

Bringing you all of the news from the Disney company that you need to know to start your week for Monday January 18th, 2021.

We say goodbye to two Disney greats

greats Walt Disney World Magical Express runs out of gas and the Magic Hour needs to change their name

Magical Express runs out of gas and the Magic Hour needs to change their name Disneyland Resort says goodbye to their Annual Passholders, for now

says goodbye to their Annual Passholders, for now Another Disney Imagineering legend announces his retirement

legend announces his retirement Disneyland makes their parking lot available to save the human race

makes their parking lot available to save the human race Lucasfilm Games debuts with Indiana Jones NOT Star Wars

NOT Deadpool will still curse up a storm, even at Disney

will still curse up a storm, even at Disney Will the X-Men join the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

WandaVision debuts on Disney+

Composer Michael Giacchin o scores a new Marvel series

o scores a new Marvel series Ben Affleck signs on to a third Disney project, this time directing

signs on to a third Disney project, this time directing Matt Damon joins Thor, Ethan Hawke joins Moon Knight

joins Thor, joins Moon Knight Nathan Lane joins the new Steve Martin penned Hulu comedy

joins the new penned Hulu comedy Rumors swirling around Black Panther 2 casting

Walt Disney Music gets a new President

gets a new President Disney nabs nearly all of the most streamed movies of 2020

