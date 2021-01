In honor of National Popcorn Day, Disney+ shared the trailer and poster for Pixar Popcorn, which premieres Friday, January 22 exclusively on Disney+.

The collection of 10 mini shorts features characters from Pixar favorites like Toy Story, Finding Nemo, Cars and The Incredibles in all-new, bite-size stories created by Pixar Animation Studios’ talented animators

