‘The Muppet Show’ Finally Coming to Disney+ on February 19

Fans have been asking for it since Disney+ launched and the streamer heard your cries. The Muppet Show, Jim Henson’s iconic variety series that started it all, will begin streaming Friday, February 19 exclusively on Disney+.

In addition to the first three seasons, fans will be able to enjoy seasons 4 and 5, which have never previously been released on home entertainment. This is what the various Muppet accounts have been teasing on social media over the last few days.

The Muppet Show stars Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, the Swedish Chef, and more in a groundbreaking twist on the classic variety show, blending original songs, sketch comedy, and guest stars into a prime-time hit for all ages.

“It’s going to be great to welcome back longtime fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star and so much more,” said Kermit the Frog. “Today, I’m proud to say: ‘It’s time to play the music, light the lights and meet the Muppets on Disney Plus tonight!’ And as for Statler and Waldorf, the two old guys in the balcony, I can only add: ‘Sorry, guys, but….here we go again.”

Originally premiering in 1976, some of Hollywood’s brightest stars stopped by The Muppet Show for unforgettable comedy and chaos including Steve Martin, Elton John, Liza Minnelli, Alice Cooper, Julie Andrews, Bernadette Peters, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, Gene Kelly, and Mark Hamill.

With all five seasons of The Muppet Show, Muppet favorites like Muppet Treasure Island celebrating its 25th anniversary next month, and new hits like Muppets Now, Disney+ is now the most sensational, inspirational, celebrational, Muppetational streaming service on Earth. To stream The Muppets Collection, visit www.disneyplus.com/franchise/the-muppets.