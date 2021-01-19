Tom Holland Unveils Brand New Spider-Man Ride Coming To Disneyland’s Avengers Campus

As if Tom Holland wasn’t already busy enough.

Between completing production on the MCU’s third Spidey film and gearing up to promote all of his other upcoming films this year (Chaos Walking, Cherry, and Uncharted), he’s somehow still found time to work on a new ride coming to Disneyland’s Avengers Campus.

WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure is the latest interactive ride coming to Disneyland, and will see Holland reprise his role as Peter Parker as he takes visitors on a tour of the newly added WEB (Worldwide Engineering Brigade) Workshop. Along the way though, something goes terribly wrong, and the visitors are given the chance to assist Spider-Man in getting things back under control by using some of his newest technology.

While there isn’t too much to show off just yet, you can check out a first look at the ride, which debuted on the Disney Parks YouTube channel earlier today, below:

Seeking to make the experience as interactive as possible, the ride will reportedly feature innovative technology that recognizes all sorts of body movement and gestures.

The ride is expected to make its debut when the Avenger’s Campus eventually opens at Disneyland’s Resort. As of right now, especially with the ongoing pandemic, the company has provided no official date as to when that may be.

Sources: Disney