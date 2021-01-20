K-2SO Will Not Appear in ‘Andor’ At First Says Alan Tudyk

Lucasfilm is currently in production on the Rogue One prequel series, Andor, starring Diego Luna, who returns as the title character. Fans are excited by the idea of a Cassian Andor series, but not just because of Andor, but also because of the return of K-2SO… so we thought.

While speaking with Collider, Alan Tudyk, who plays the hilarious imperial droid in Rogue One, revealed that he will not appear in Andor:

“They’re shooting it right now, I’m not in it. But, if it stays on the air, stories keep getting told, I’ll end up in there.”

Tudyk goes on to tell the site that he believes that series creator Tony Gilroy has an interest in bringing K-2SO back into the fold in the future:

“I’m going to be in the show. It’s just that the story that Tony [Gilroy] is telling doesn’t involve K-2SO until later on… I can’t be too specific, but I can definitely say that I’m not going to be in the first season.”

Further details on the series, which is in pre-production, are being kept under wraps; however, we do know the series is being aimed as a “spy-thriller.” Take a look at the synopsis below:

“Follows the adventures of Rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion and prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Diego Luna will reprise the role of Andor, which he originated in the 2016 film. The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire.”

Also set to appear in the series, returning from their Rogue One roles are Jimmy Smits as Bail Organa, Alistair Petrie as General Draven, and Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, with newcomers Stellan Skarsgard, Denise Gough, Adria Arjona, and Kyle Soller, all in unknown roles. Toby Haynes (Black Mirror) directs.

The series is set to debut on Disney+ in 2022, and will reportedly consist of 12 episodes.