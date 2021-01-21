Jeff Cardoni to Score Disney+ ‘Turner & Hooch’ Reboot Series

Disney+’s reboot series, Turner & Hooch is currently filming with hopes of a late 2021 release. Well, the production is already prepping pre-production on the project.

According to Film Music Reporter, longtime film and television composer Jeff Cardoni (Young Sheldon, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates) has signed on to score the series.

Josh Peck (Drake & Josh) will be stepping into the role of Scott Turner, previously portrayed by Tom Hanks. He’s joined by Lyndsy Fonseca (How I Met Your Mother), Carra Patterson (Lovecraft Country), Vanessa Lengies (Glee), Anthony Ruivivar (The Haunting of Hill House), Brandon Jay McLaren (The Twilight Zone), Jeremy Maguire (Modern Family), and Becca Tobin (Glee).

The series will also feature McG (Charlie’s Angels) and Robert Duncan McNeill (The Orville) behind the camera and is being produced by Matt Nix, who previously created USA’s Burn Notice and Fox’s The Gifted. It’ll also be one of Disney’s first new series to debut under the updated 20th Television banner where Nix has an overall deal.

Based on the 1989 Tom Hanks vehicle of the same name, the series follows the unlikely friendship between a U.S Marshall and a disorderly dog as they solve mysteries together.