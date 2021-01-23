‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Action Inspired by ‘John Wick’ Franchise

We are a little over a month away from Raya and the Last Dragon hitting theaters and Disney+ with Premier Access. We have received one trailer and from the looks of it we will be getting a fair share of action.

While speaking with Empire, directors Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada kept mentioning the Keanu Reeves-led hit action franchise John Wick as an inspiration for the action. Estrada even went onto say the film wouldn’t have been a PG rating had they have kept some of the original footage.

“There may have been some things that if we were to include [them] Would give us an R rating for violence. So just so you know, There is a cut of the movie with broken bones and stuff”

Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.

From directors, Don Hall (Big Hero 6) and Carlos López Estrada (Blindspotting), co-directors Paul Briggs (The Princess and the Frog) and John Ripa (Frozen), producers Osnat Shurer (Moana) and Peter Del Vecho (Frozen 2), and featuring the voices of Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) as Raya and Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians) as the last dragon Sisu.