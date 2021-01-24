Rick Riordan Shares a Script Update on ‘Percy Jackson’ Disney+ Series

During Disney’s Investor Day meeting last month, Disney+ officially announced that they are in development on Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Since then, news on the project has been a bit quiet. Now, series creator Rick Riordan has shared an update.

Riordan took to his personal site to share that the script is nearly ready to be sent off to Disney+ executives to see what they think, and what the next step will be.

We have a couple of important meetings this coming week with the top brass at the studio for the Percy Jackson TV show, so keep your fingers crossed. Everyone who has read the pilot script loves it, but there will be a few additional tweaks we need to make before we send it off to its next stop: the top execs at Disney+. That’s normal. In script writing, as in every other kind of writing, you can expect to do many, many drafts! All the input has been super positive and helpful, though. Everyone is committed to making this the best show we possibly can. I remain excited and guardedly optimistic that we are on the verge of getting a really first-rate project off the ground. As always, though, good things require time and patience! Stay tuned

Not much has been discussed regarding casting, though, they did some looking during the pandemic (remotely), but casting should come in the next couple months as the series is looking to begin shooting next Summer. With a 2022 debut on the streamer in mind.

The series will reportedly follow the storyline of the five-book series starting with The Lightning Thief which centers on a teenager who discovers he’s the descendant of a Greek god and sets out on an adventure to settle an on-going battle between the gods. The series will then tackle each new book for every season, if Disney+ greenlights more seasons that is. It will be produced by Fox 21 TV Studios.

Released in 2010 and directed by Chris Columbus (Harry Potter and the Sorcerers Stone), Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lighting Thief starred Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario, and Brandon T. Jackson and followed A teenager discovers he’s the descendant of a Greek god and sets out on an adventure to settle an on-going battle between the gods. The film grossed over $225M on a $95M budget. In 2013, the sequel Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters sadly lost the studio money grossing under $200M on a $90M budget, plans of continuing the series – which was planned, were sadly cancelled.