The Disney Beat Podcast – Mon Jan 25th Available Now

Bringing you all of the news from the Disney company that you need to know to start your week for Monday January 25th, 2021.

Walt Disney World Resort Renews Annual Passes

Live shows coming back to the park, eventually

Tom Holland teases Disneyland ‘s newest Spider-Man ride

Disney Pixar's Luca will be a little Little Mermaid

New theatrical release dates for a bevy of upcoming films

Pixar’s Soul land the top spot over Christmas

New casting news for She-Hulk, Peter Pan and Wendy, and Turner and Hooch

More films get bumped due to delayed pandemic relief

An enchanting sequel begins filming

New Britney Spears Documentary gets teased

Black Widow's Release Date

