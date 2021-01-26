Dane DeHaan Debunks Rumors Of Him Returning As Harry Osborn In ‘Spider-Man 3’

Over the past few months, we have been getting a lot of casting and rumors for Spider-Man 3. One of which was Dane DeHaan, who portrayed Harry Osborn in Marc Webb’s Spider-Man films, would be reprising the character.

Many of the suspected rumors have turned out to be true; however, these could be wishful thinking and hopes for certain characters to come back.

While it’s normal for actors to disregard and/or debunk rumors, every so often they’re actually true. Remember, they have to keep tight-lipped about certain aspects of their involvement and debunk any rumors that regard the actor.

No further information has come out but just because he denied involvement doesn’t necessarily mean it’s true.

Will someone please tell my mom so she can stop asking about this. 🤢 https://t.co/EJXn1YJ4Y1 — Dane DeHaan (@danedehaan) January 26, 2021

Spider-Man 3 is growing quite a cast, as the film is also set to star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, who will appear as a mentor to Peter, Jamie Foxx Electro, Alfred Molina as Doc Ock, Andrew Garfield as his version of Spider-Man, Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane, with Tobey Maguire and Emma Stone both in talks to return in their previous Spider-Man roles. It is also being reported that Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdok aka Daredevil.

The majority of the Far From Home cast is all set to return, which includes Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revelori, Angourie Rice, Martin Starr, and J.B. Smoove. It is unknown if Michael Keaton’s Vulture, Michael Mando’s idle Mac Gargan (a.k.a Scorpion), and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio will all return, but it looks like they are setting up Sinister Six, so are guess is they’re back. Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home director Jon Watts returns to helm the third film, with Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal producing.

The third entry in the Holland-led Spider-Man franchise is expected to hit theaters on December 17, 2021.