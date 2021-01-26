Disney+ Removes Films From Kids Profiles

Within this past week, Disney+ has updated their film lineup for kids profiles on the platform.

Read: Content Advisory Added to Some Films on Disney+

For those with kids profiles, The Aristocats, Dumbo, Peter Pan, and Swiss Family Robinson are no longer available to watch. This is due to the negative cultural depictions that are represented in these films. Specific examples of these depictions are detailed on the official website https://storiesmatter.thewaltdisneycompany.com/.

Though Disney+ has had content advisories since its release, they added an updated, non-skippable advisory for certain films last year, which read:

“This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together. Disney is committed to creating stories with inspirational and aspirational themes that reflect the rich diversity of the human experience around the globe. To learn more about how stories have impacted society, please visit

www.disney.com/StoriesMatter“