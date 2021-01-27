Jason Scott Lee Joins Disney’s ‘Doogie Kameāloha, M.D’

In an exclusive report, today Deadline revealed that veteran Disney actor Jason Scott Lee is joining the upcoming Doogie Howser reboot, Doogie Kameāloha, M.D, on Disney+.



He joins the previously announced Kathleen Rose Perkins, and the two will play the parents to Peyton Elizabeth Lee’s titular character.



Similar to its predecessor, the show will be a medical drama – with some comedy infused – that follows a teenage medical prodigy as she tries to balance both her career and growing up.

DOOGIE HOWSER, M.D., Neil Patrick Harris, Season 1, 1989-1993. TM and Copyright © 20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved. Courtesy: Everett Collection.

The original Doogie Howser most famously introduced the world to a young Neil Patrick Harris, who played that titular character. In addition to swapping the name and the gender of its lead character though, this new series is also trading in its original Los Angeles setting for Hawaii.



Kourtney Kang (How I Met Your Mother, Fresh Off The Boat) will produce and write the show. Dayna Bochco and Jesse Bochco, the respective widow and son of one of the original series’ creators, Steven Bochco, will also serve as executive producers alongside Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar (the latest Jumanji films).



As mentioned before, this isn’t Jason Scott Lee’s first collaboration with Disney. Most recently, he starred in the live action reimagining of Disney’s Mulan as Böri Khan, but he’s probably most known for his portrayal of adult Mowgli in Disney’s live action adaption of The Jungle Book. He also voiced the character of David in the Lilo & Stitch franchise.



While there is no exact release date for Doogie Kameāloha, M.D just yet it will debut on Disney+ some time in the near future. In the meantime, be on the lookout for more casting announcements soon.

