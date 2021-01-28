Disney Cancels ‘Big Hero 6: The Series’

In a recent report, Entertainment Weekly revealed that Big Hero 6: The Series will be ending with a third season.

This show, based on the 2014 film of the same name, will be airing its series finale on Monday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on DisneyXD. It premiered in 2017 and picks up after the events of the movie from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

This news doesn’t come as a big surprise, due to the recent announcement of the upcoming Disney+ series Baymax!, which also follows the film.

The cast of Big Hero 6: The Series includes Ryan Potter (Hiro), Scott Adsit (Baymax), Jamie Chung (Go Go), and Genesis Rodriguez as Honey Lemon, all of whom reprised their roles from the film.

Big Hero 6: The Series was developed by Mark McCorkle, Bob Schooley, and Nick Filippi. The first two seasons are currently available on Disney+.

Source: Entertainment Weekly