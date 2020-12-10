Walt Disney Animation Studios at Investor Day: A Guide

At the Disney Investor Day today we got a slew of new content announced, including several projects from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

First up is Raya and the Last Dragon, releasing on March 5, 2021. In addition to theaters, it will be releasing on Disney+ with Premiere Access on the same day. For Mulan, subscribers needed to pay $29.99 in order to view the film. As for Raya, it is unknown what the price will be at this time.

The next film by the studio is Encanto, which will be released in the Fall of 2021. Though we had already exclusively revealed details about the film, this was the first official announcement by the company. It will follow a magic family who lives in a magical home. This will mark the 60th animated feature film from The Walt Disney Studios.

In addition to these two films, the studio has several animated shows planned, specifically for Disney+. Four of them will return to familiar worlds originally featured in Disney films and will all premiere on Disney+ in 2022.

Baymax! will return to the world of San Fransokyo as introduced in the 2014 film Big Hero 6. This will be the first ever animated series from Walt Disney Animated Studios.

Zootopia+ will focus on some of the minor characters introduced in the 2016 film Zootopia. Some of the characters mentioned include Fru Fru, Tiger Dancers, and Flash the sloth.

Two new shows will revolve around popular characters from the “Disney Princess” lineup. Moana will bring back the character from the film by the same name and Tiana will be a spin-off of the 2009 film The Princess and the Frog. There is potential for this project to tie-in to the upcoming retheme of the Disney ride Splash Mountain. With this original film being rendered in traditional hand-drawn animation, it is likely that this show will maintain that style.

One completely original show that was announced is a collaboration between Disney Animation and the Pan-African company Kugali. Titled Iwájú, this will be a science-fiction series and will debut in 2022.

