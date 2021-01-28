New Details Revealed for ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

In an exclusive interview with composer Henry Jackman, FilmSpeak learned some interesting new details for the upcoming Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

In the interview, Jackman said this:

“Having six hourly episodes, that’s more real estate than one of [the films]. There’s a bit more opportunity to go into psychological drama and explore backstories. And in this particular series, there’s very much serious issues, now more than ever, about what it means to hold [Cap’s] shield and what kind of a person should ultimately be holding that shield, and with the history of this country, and how African Americans would feel about being Captain America or not. It’s still entertaining, but it touches on less comfortable things that give rise to some really impressive performances. It’s a great balance of entertainment and writing [centering] around more weighty issues.”

Based on this, it looks like the upcoming series will be taking a deep look at important and relevant themes including white privilege, prejudice, and what it is like to be an African American in this country. This will tie into the character of John Walker (U.S. Agent) who will be played by Wyatt Russell.

Jackman also talked about some musical choices in the show:

“Because I’ve encountered [Sam and Bucky] in ‘The Winter Soldier’ and ‘Civil War’,” there are certain Civil War themes used, Falcon’s theme is used, there’s [also] a melody for Bucky. There’s these reharmonizations and recontextualizations of previous material, the emergence of something [introduced] before, but it will now grow into something fully realized.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will hit Disney+ on March 19.

Source: FilmSpeak