Mo Marable to Direct Disney+ ‘Three Men and a Baby’ Reboot

The Disney+ reboot of Three Men and a Baby, which has Zac Efron (High School Musical) set to star, has finally found its director after a long and hard search by the studio.

According to Deadline, Mo Marable (Woke, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) has signed on to direct the comedy. Disney’s live-action division will oversee the project but will in fact be a Disney+ original.

Gordon Gray, best known for his inspirational sports dramas such as Disney’s The Rookie and last year’s Ben Affleck pic The Way Back, is producing, with studio execs Louie Provost (Lilo & Stitch remake) and Allison Erlickhman (The Little Mermaid remake) overseeing. Will Reichel (Hot Air) wrote the script for the remake. It is unclear how the material will be updated.

Here is a brief synopsis for the film that is expected to begin shooting later this year in Brooklyn, New York.

“Life for an NYC bachelor and his two single friends is hilariously turned upside down when a girlfriend dumps a baby in his lap and disappears from his life forever.”

Released in 1987, the original Three Men and a Baby starred Tom Selleck (Meet The Robinsons), Steve Guttenberg (The Big Green), and Ted Danson (The Good Place) as it centered on three bachelors who find themselves forced to take care of a baby left by one of the guys’ girlfriends. The film grossed over $165 million on an $11 million budget, and in 1990 the cast returned for the sequel Three Men and a Little Lady. Talks of a third film tentatively titled Three Men and a Bride were discussed for years but never materialized.