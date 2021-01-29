‘Willow’ Finds New Director

After Jon M. Chu recently announced his departure from the upcoming Willow series, Lucasfilm was left without a director for this major Disney+ project.

Read: Jon M. Chu Exits Disney+ ‘Willow’ Series

However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, it seems that they have found his replacement only 18 days after his departure.

Jonathan Entwistle, known for his series The End of the F***ing World, will be directing the pilot of the show. He said this about joining the project:

“With its epic world of swords, sorcery and adventure, Willow captivated and influenced so many. I’m excited to be going on this journey and working with Jon and Wendy to create something that is both deeply rooted in that original film and also a fresh, funny and charming addition to the beloved story. To be able to play within the world so painstakingly crafted by Ron back in ’88 is a dream come true for me.”

Production on Willow is slated to begin this Spring in Wales. It will follow the events of the 1988 movie, directed by Ron Howard. Warwick Davis will be reprising his role as Willow Ufgood. The series is executive produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Jonathan Kasdan, Wendy Mericle, Roopesh Parekh and Ron Howard.

There is no official release date at this point.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter