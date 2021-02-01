‘The Disney Beat’ Podcast – Monday Feb 1st, 2021

Bringing you all of the news from the Disney company that you need to know to start your week for Monday February 1st, 2021:
- Huge changes coming to classic attraction at Disneyland and Walt Disney World
- Disneyland cast members heading back to work as Covid-19 cases trend down
- New, exclusive to TheDisInsider, aerial photographs show Avengers Campus complete
- Monster’s Inc series still in the works
- WandaVision sets the internet abuzz
- New trailer and poster for Raya and the Last Dragon
- Little Mermaid live-action remake has begun filming
- What is going to happen with Black Widow‘s release date?
- Baymax show is ending to make room for a new Baymax show
- Pinocchio remake adds more star power
- Cheaper by the Dozen gets an Emmy Award Winner added to the cast
- Three Men and a Baby reboot gets a Director
- New Vice President of LucasFilm announced
- Disney receives multiple AFI awards
- Release date and trailer for upcoming Mighty Ducks series
- Disney+ series FoodTastic gets a host and a producer
- Huge hits coming to both Hulu and Disney+ in February
- Voting continues in the Disneyland Tournament of Rides this week
