‘The Disney Beat’ Podcast – Monday Feb 1st, 2021

Bringing you all of the news from the Disney company that you need to know to start your week for Monday February 1st, 2021:

  • Huge changes coming to classic attraction at Disneyland and Walt Disney World
  • Disneyland cast members heading back to work as Covid-19 cases trend down
  • New, exclusive to TheDisInsider, aerial photographs show Avengers Campus complete
  • Monster’s Inc series still in the works
  • WandaVision sets the internet abuzz
  • New trailer and poster for Raya and the Last Dragon
  • Little Mermaid live-action remake has begun filming
  • What is going to happen with Black Widow‘s release date?
  • Baymax show is ending to make room for a new Baymax show
  • Pinocchio remake adds more star power
  • Cheaper by the Dozen gets an Emmy Award Winner added to the cast
  • Three Men and a Baby reboot gets a Director
  • New Vice President of LucasFilm announced
  • Disney receives multiple AFI awards
  • Release date and trailer for upcoming Mighty Ducks series
  • Disney+ series FoodTastic gets a host and a producer
  • Huge hits coming to both Hulu and Disney+ in February
  • Voting continues in the Disneyland Tournament of Rides this week

