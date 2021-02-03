‘Aloha Rodeo’ Being Adapted for Disney+

Deadline has revealed that Aloha Rodeo, the best-selling history book by David Wolman and Julian Smith, is to be adapted as a live-action film for Disney+.

The true story follows three Hawaiian cowboys as they travel from Hawaii to Wyoming in the early 20th century to compete in the Frontier Days rodeo.

The script will be written by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, a photographer, screenwriter, and native Hawaiian himself. His most recent screenplay, Conviction, has won several awards and the film currently in pre-production. The film will be produced by Jeremy Latcham.

The original book has won many awards including an NPR Best Book of the Year, an Oregon Book Award winner, and was a finalist in the Pacific Northwest Book Awards.

Source: Deadline