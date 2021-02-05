Mapuana Makia to Star in Disney+ Series ‘Doogie Kameāloha’

According to Deadline, Mapuana Makia has joined the growing cast of the upcoming Disney+ series Doogie Kameāloha.

She will be playing a character named Noelani, Doogie’s fellow resistant at the hospital in which she works. Makia recently played a supporting role in the Netflix film, Finding ‘Ohana, which premiered last week. She also has experience as a dialogue coach in this and other projects. This will be her first project with Disney,.

She joins a cast consisting of Peyton Elizabeth Lee as the titular character, as well as Kathleen Rose Perkins and Jason Scott Lee, who play her parents.

Titled Doogie Kameāloha, the Disney+ original series will follow the titular character during her teenage years as she pursues a medical career. The show is set in modern-day Hawaii.

This reboot is created by Kourtney Kane, of Fresh Off the Boat and How I Met Your Mother. It will be executive produced by Jake Kasdan, director of the recent Jumanji films and son of Star Wars writer Lawrence Kasdan. No official release date has been set.

Source: Deadline