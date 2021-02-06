Every Title Coming to Star on Disney+ (Canada)

Disney+ is about to change for the better and at no extra cost (if you’re an existing customer that is) because finally, a “general entertainment” (or “mature” section as some have been calling it) is coming to Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, and Western Europe on February 23rd.

From this date, users will be able to unlock all of this new content by simply typing in their account password. This will have to be done for every profile you have.

Disney has been ramping up its promotion for its new hub and Canadian subscribers have a lot to be excited for because they’ll be receiving more than 150 shows and 500 movies, far more than the UK and Ireland.

Star Originals

Hulu Original, Solar Opposites, will become a Star Original in Canada.

Big Sky

Helstrom

Love, Victor

Solar Opposites

Movies

Who’d have thought that Aliens (1986) would be on available on Disney+?

12 Rounds

127 Hours

13th Warrior

The 25th Hour

28 Days Later

28 Weeks Later

500 Days of Summer

9 To 5

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie

Adam (2009)

The Air Up There

The Alamo (2004)

Alien

Alien Resurrection

Alien Vs. Predator

Alien: Covenant

Alien 3

Aliens

Aliens Vs. Predator – Requiem

Alive

All About Steve

Amelia

Anna and The King

Annapolis

Another Earth

Another Stakeout

Antwone Fisher

Anywhere But Here

Arachnophobia

Armageddon

The Art of Getting By

The A-Team

Australia

Babylon A.D.

Bachelor Party

Bad Company (1995)

Bad Company (2002)

Bad Times At The El Royale

Baggage Claim

The Banger Sisters

Battle for the Planet of the Apes

Battle of The Sexes

The Beach

Beaches

Before and After (1996)

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

Belle

Beloved (1998)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Best Laid Plans

Big Trouble

Big Trouble In Little China

Billy Bathgate

Black Nativity

Black Swan (2010)

The Book of Life

The Book Thief

Bootmen

Borat

Boys Don’t Cry

The Bravados

Bridge of Spies

Bringing Down The House

Broadcast News

Brokedown Palace

Broken Arrow (1996)

Broken Lizard’s Club Dread

Brown Sugar

Bubble Boy

Buffy, The Vampire Slayer (1992)

Bulworth

Bushwhacked

Butch and Sundance: The Early Days

Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid

Calendar Girls

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Can’t Buy Me Love

Casanova (2005)

Catch That Kid

Cedar Rapids

Celtic Pride

The Chain Reaction Chairman

Chasing Papi

Chronicle

A Civil Action

The Clearing

Cleopatra (1963)

The Closer You Get

Cocktail

Cocoon: The Return

Cold Creek Manor

The Color of Money

Come See The Paradise

Comebacks

The Commando (1985)

Con Air

Confetti

Conviction

A Cool Dry Place

The Corky Romano Counselor

Courage Under Fire

Cousin Bette

Coyote Ugly

Cradle Will Rock

Crazy/Beautiful

Crazy Heart

Crimson Tide

The Crucible

Cyrus

Damien – Omen II

Dangerous Minds

The Darjeeling Limited

Dark Water

Date Night

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

The Day After Tomorrow

The Day The Earth Stood Still

Day Watch

Dead Poets Society

Dead Presidents

Deadpool

Deceived (1991)

Deception (2008)

The Deep End

Deep Rising

Deja Vu

The Delivery Man

The Descendants

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo

The Devil Wears Prada

Devil’s Due

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Die Hard With A Vengeance

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Dom Hemingway

Double Take

Down and Out In Beverly Hills

Down Periscope

Dragonball: Evolution

Dreaming of Joseph Lees

Drive Me Crazy

The Drop

Dude, Where’s My Car?

Duets

The East

Ed Wood

The Edge

Encino Man

Enemy Mine

Enemy of The State

Enough Said

Escape from the Planet of the Apes

Evita

Exodus: Gods and Kings

The Family Stone

Far from the Madding Crowd (2015)

Father Hood

Father of The Bride

Father of The Bride Part II

The Favourite

Fever Pitch

The Fifth Estate

The Final Conflict

Firelight

Firestorm (1998)

Flight of The Phoenix (2004)

Flightplan

The Fly (1986)

For The Boys

The French Connection

French Connection II

Fright Night

From Hell

The Fury

G.I. Jane

Garage Days

Garden State

Gentlemen Broncos

Gifted (2017)

The Gods Must Be Crazy

Gone In Sixty Seconds

A Good Day To Die Hard

Good Morning, Vietnam

The Good Son (1993)

A Good Year

Goodbye Christopher Robin

The Grand Budapest Hotel

The Great White Hype

Green Card

Grosse Pointe Blank

Guilty As Sin

Gun Shy

The Hand That Rocks The Cradle

The Happening

The Hate U Give

He Got Game

The Heat (2013)

Here On Earth

Hidalgo

Hide and Seek

The Hills Have Eyes

The Hills Have Eyes 2

The History Boys

Hitchcock

Hitman

Hitman: Agent 47

Hoffa

Holy Man

Hope Floats

Hope Springs (2003)

The Hot Chick

Hot Shots!

Hot Shots! Part Deux

I Heart Huckabees

I Love You, Beth Cooper

I Origins

I Think I Love My Wife

I, Robot

Idiocracy

In America

In Her Shoes

Independence Day

Independence Day: Resurgence

The Insider

Instinct

Into The Grizzly Maze

Inventing The Abbotts

Jennifer’s Body

The Jewel of The Nile

John Tucker Must Die

Johnson Family Vacation

Joy

Judge Dredd

Juno

Just Married

Just Wright

Keeping Up With The Joneses

King Arthur

Kingdom Come

Kingdom of Heaven

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Kinsey

Kiss Me Goodbye

Kissing Jessica Stein

Kung Pow: Enter The Fist

The Ladykillers

Last Dance (1996)

The Last King of Scotland

Le Divorce

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Let’s Be Cops

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou

Life of Pi

Like Mike

Little Miss Sunshine

Little Murders

Live Free Or Die Hard

Logan

The Longest Ride

Looking For Richard

Love, Simon

Mad Love (1995)

The Magus

The Man From Snowy River

Margaret

The Marine

Marked For Death

The Marrying Man

Martha Marcy May Marlene

The Martian

Mash

Master and Commander: The Far Side of The World

Max Payne

The Maze Runner

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials

Me and Earl and The Dying Girl

Me, Myself and Irene

Medicine Man

Melinda and Melinda

Men of Honor

Metro

Miami Rhapsody

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates

Miller’s Crossing

Mission To Mars

Mistress America

Money For Nothing

Monkeybone

Moonlight Mile

Morgan

Moulin Rouge (2001)

The Mountain Between Us

Mr. Destiny

My Cousin Rachel (1952)

My Cousin Rachel (2017)

My Cousin Vinny

My Father The Hero

Mystery, Alaska

The Namesake

Need For Speed

Never Die Alone

Never Let Me Go

The Newton Boys

Night Watch (2006)

Nixon

Noises Off

Notes On A Scandal

Nothing To Lose

Notorious

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Office Space

The Omen (1976)

The Omen (2006)

One Good Cop

One Hour Photo

Oscar and Lucinda

The Other Side of The Door

The Other Sister

The Other Woman (2014)

Our Family Wedding

Out To Sea

Paper Towns

Passed Away

Pathfinder (2007)

Patti Cake$

Patton

Pearl Harbor

Phenomenon

Phone Booth

Picture Perfect (1997)

Planet of The Apes (1968)

Planet of The Apes (2001)

Poltergeist (2015)

The Poseidon Adventure

Post Grad

Powder

The Preacher’s Wife

Predator

Predator 2

The Predator

Predators

The Prestige

Pretty Woman

Primeval

Prometheus

The Proposal (2009)

The Puppet Masters

The Pyramid

Quills

Quiz Show

Raising Arizona

Ramona and Beezus

Ravenous

Rebound

The Recruit

Reign of Fire

Renaissance Man

Revenge of The Nerds II: Nerds In Paradise

The Ringer

Rise of The Planet of The Apes

Robin Hood (1991)

Robin Hood: Men In Tights

Robots (2005)

The Rock

The Rocker

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Romancing The Stone

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

The Royal Tenenbaums

Ruby Sparks

Rushmore

Ruthless People

The Savages

Say Anything

Say It Isn’t So

The Scarlet Letter

Sea of Shadows

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

The Secret Life of Bees

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

Separate Lies

The Sessions

Shadow Conspiracy

Shallow Hal

Shanghai Knights

Shanghai Noon

The Shape of Water

Shining Through

Shopgirl

Sideways

The Siege

Signs

Silver Streak

Simon Birch

A Simple Twist Of Fate

The Sitter

Six Days, Seven Nights

The Sixth Sense

Sleeping With The Enemy Snatched

Solaris

Someone Like You

Soul Food

Sound of My Voice

Speed

Speed 2: Cruise Control

Spy

Spy Hard

Stakeout

Step Up

Step Up 3D

Stoker

Summer of Sam

Sunshine (2007)

Super Troopers (2002)

Super Troopers 2

Surrogates

Sweet Home Alabama

Swing Kids

Table 19

Taken (2008)

Taken 2

Taken 3

Taking Care of Business

Taxi (2004)

Terminal Velocity

Thank You For Smoking

That Thing You Do!

There’s Something About Mary

The Thin Red Line (1999)

Thirteen (2003)

This Means War

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Three Fugitives

The Three Stooges (2012)

Titan A.E.

Tombstone

Tora! Tora! Tora!

Toys

Trance

The Transporter

Transporter 2

Trapped In Paradise

Tristan & Isolde

True Identity

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie

Unbreakable

Under The Tuscan Sun

Unstoppable (2010)

Up Close & Personal

V.I. Warshawski

The Verdict

Veronica Guerin

Victor Frankenstein

The Village (2004)

Volcano (1997)

Von Ryan’s Express

Waiting To Exhale

Waitress

Waking Life

Walk The Line

Wall Street

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps

War for the Planet of the Apes

War Horse

The War of The Roses

The Watch (2012)

Water For Elephants

The Waterboy

The Way Way Back

What’s Love Got To Do With It

When A Man Loves A Woman

White Men Can’t Jump

Why Him?

Wild (2014)

Wild Hogs

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet

Win Win

Won’t Back Down

Working Girl (1988)

The X-Files

The X-Files: I Want To Believe

Zardoz

Television

The hugely popular, Buffy the Vampire Slayer will be one of the many shows available.

10 Things I Hate About You

24

8 Simple Rules

9-1-1

9-1-1: Lone Star

According To Jim

Alias

Alone Together

American Dad

American Housewife

Angel

Astronaut Wives Club

The Baby Daddy

Benched

Betrayal

Beyond

Blackish

Bless The Harts

Bless This Mess

Blossom

Body of Proof

Bones

The Boonies

Bordertown

Brickleberry

Brothers & Sisters

Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Bunheads

Burn Notice

Cake

The Catch

Chance

The Cleveland Show

Code Black

Commander In Chief

Cougar Town

Criminal Minds

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders

Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior

Eli Stone

Ellen

Emergence

Empire

Family Guy

Felicity

The Finder

Firefly

The Fix

For The People

The Fosters

Futurama

Galavant

Gcb

Genius

Ghost Whisperer

The Gifted

The Glades

Glee

Godfather of Harlem

Good Trouble

Grandfathered

Greek

Grown-Ish

Harrow

Helstrom

Hill Street Blues

Homeland

How I Met Your Mother

Jane By Design

Kevin (Probably) Saves The World

The Kids Are Alright

The Killing

Kyle Xy

The Last Man On Earth

Last Man Standing

The League

Lie To Me

The Long Road Home

Love, Victor

M*A*S*H

Make It Or Break It

Man Seeking Woman

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

The Mayor

Melissa & Joey

The Mick

Mistresses

Mixed-Ish

Motherland: Fort Salem

My Name Is Earl

My So-Called Life

My Wife And Kids

Napoleon Dynamite

New Girl

The Orville

Outmatched

The Passage

Perception

Perfect Harmony

Raising Hope

Raising The Bar

The Real O’Neals

Red Band Society

The Resident

Resurrection

Revenge

The River

Rosewood

Salem

Samantha Who?

Scrubs

Secrets And Lies

Single Parents

Siren

Sleepy Hollow

Solar Opposites

Sons of Anarchy

Station 19

Stitchers

The Story of God With Morgan Freeman

The Strain

Stumptown

Terra Nova

Terriers

Touch

Trophy Wife

Tyrant

Ugly Betty

Wayward Pines

What About Brian

The Whispers

White Collar

Wicked City

The X-Files

Young & Hungry

Sterlin Harjo & Taika Waititi’s Reservation Dogs will be available later this year on Disney+.

There’s a lot more to look forward to in the future too, as most Hulu Originals will be available in Canada’s Star section, including the upcoming American Horror Stories, Reservation Dogs, Shōgun, and Y: The Last Man.

As mentioned previously, this is a complete list of the titles that are coming to Canada only. Titles may change depending on your region.

What are you most looking forward to watching on February 23rd? Let us know on Twitter or in the comments below!