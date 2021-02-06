Every Title Coming to Star on Disney+ (The Netherlands)

Disney+ is about to change for the better and at no extra cost (if you’re an existing customer that is) because finally, a “general entertainment” (or “mature” section as some have been calling it) is coming to Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, and Western Europe on February 23rd.
From this date, users will be able to unlock all of this new content by simply typing in their account password. This will have to be done for every profile you have.
The Netherlands is one of the lucky countries that will receive more than 500 movies and TV shows for subscribers to enjoy, and below you can find the complete list of everything that’s coming.
This list is subject to change.
Star Originals
- Big Sky
- Helstrom
- Love, Victor
- Solar Opposites
Movies
- 12 Rounds
- 127 Hours
- The 13th Warrior
- 25th Hour
- 42 To 1
- 500 Days Of Summer
- 9 To 5
- Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
- Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie
- Adam (2009)
- The Air Up There
- The Alamo (2004)
- Alien
- Alien Resurrection
- Alien Vs. Predator
- Alien: Covenant
- Alien 3
- Aliens
- All About Steve
- Annapolis
- Another Earth
- Antwone Fisher
- Aquamarine
- Arachnophobia
- Armageddon
- Australia
- Bachelor Party
- Bad Company (2002)
- Bad Times At The El Royale
- Baggage Claim
- Battle Of The Sexes
- Beaches
- Before And After (1996)
- The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
- Big Trouble
- Big Trouble In Little China
- Black Nativity
- The Book Thief
- Borat
- Boys Don’t Cry
- Braveheart
- Breaking And Entering
- Brokedown Palace
- Brooklyn
- Brothers In Exile
- Brown Sugar
- Bubble Boy
- Buffy, The Vampire Slayer (1992)
- Can’t Buy Me Love
- Casanova (2005)
- Catch That Kid
- Cedar Rapids
- Chain Reaction
- Chasing Tyson
- Cleopatra (1963)
- Cocktail
- Cold Creek Manor
- The Color Of Money
- Commando (1985)
- Con Air
- Conan The Barbarian
- Consenting Adults
- Crazy Heart
- Crazy/Beautiful
- Cyrus
- The Darjeeling Limited
- Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes
- The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)
- The Day The Series Stopped
- Deadpool
- Deadpool 2
- Deceived (1991)
- Deep Rising
- Deion’s Double Play
- Deja Vu
- Die Hard
- Die Hard 2
- Die Hard With A Vengeance
- Dom Hemingway
- Dragonball: Evolution
- The Drop
- The East
- Ed Wood
- The Edge
- Enemy Of The State
- Enough Said
- Evita
- Exodus: Gods And Kings
- The Fab Five (2011)
- The Family Stone
- Far From The Madding Crowd (2015)
- Fever Pitch
- The Final Conflict
- Four Falls Of Buffalo
- The French Connection
- Fright Night
- From Hell
- G.I. Jane
- A Good Day To Die Hard
- Good Morning, Vietnam
- The Good Son (1993)
- A Good Year
- Goodbye Christopher Robin
- The Grand Budapest Hotel
- Grosse Pointe Blank
- Guilty As Sin
- The Happening
- The Hate U Give
- He Got Game
- High Fidelity
- Hitchcock
- Hitman
- Hoffa
- Holy Man
- Hope Springs (2003)
- I Love You, Beth Cooper
- I Origins
- I, Robot
- Idiocracy
- In Her Shoes
- Independence Day
- Independence Day: Resurgence
- Isle Of Dogs
- Jennifer’s Body
- The Jewel Of The Nile
- John Tucker Must Die
- Johnson Family Vacation
- Jordan Rides The Bus
- Judge Dredd
- Just Married
- Just Wright
- Kingsman: The Golden Circle
- Kingsman: The Secret Service
- La 92
- The Ladykillers
- Last Dance (1996)
- The Last King Of Scotland
- The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen
- The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou
- Like Mike
- Live Free Or Die Hard
- The Longest Ride
- Love, Simon
- Mad Love (1995)
- The Man From Snowy River
- Margaret
- The Marine
- Marked For Death
- The Marrying Man
- Martha Marcy May Marlene
- Mash
- Max Payne
- The Maze Runner
- Maze Runner: The Death Cure
- Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials
- Me And Earl And The Dying Girl
- Men Of Honor
- Metro
- Miami Rhapsody
- Miller’s Crossing
- Mistress America
- My Cousin Rachel (2017)
- My Cousin Vinny
- My Father The Hero
- Mystery, Alaska
- Nature Boy
- Never Let Me Go
- No Mas
- Nothing To Lose
- Nothing To Lose
- Office Space
- The Omen (2006)
- The Other Woman (2014)
- Our Family Wedding
- Paper Towns
- Pathfinder (2007)
- Planet Of The Apes (1968)
- Planet Of The Apes (2001)
- Pony Excess
- The Poseidon Adventure,
- Powder
- The Preacher’s Wife
- Pretty Woman
- Primeval
- The Pyramid
- Quiz Show
- Ravenous
- Ready Or Not
- Rebound
- Red Sparrow
- Revenge Of The Nerds Ii: Nerds In Paradise
- The Ringer
- Robin Hood (1991)
- The Rocker
- Romancing The Stone
- Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion
- The Royal Tenenbaums
- Ruby Sparks
- Runaway Bride
- Rushmore
- Ruthless People
- Say Anything
- The Scarlet Letter
- The Secret Life Of Bees
- The Sessions
- Shadow Conspiracy
- Shallow Hal
- The Shape Of Water
- Simon Birch
- A Simple Twist Of Fate
- Six Days, Seven Nights
- Sleeping With The Enemy
- Snatched
- Solaris
- Someone Like You
- Speed
- Speed 2: Cruise Control
- Spy Hard
- Starship Troopers
- Step
- Stoker
- Summer Of Sam
- Super Troopers (2002)
- Surrogates
- Swing Kids
- Taxi (2004)
- There’s Something About Mary
- The Thin Red Line(1999)
- The Three Stooges (2012)
- Tim Richmond: To The Limit
- Titan A.E.
- Toys
- Trance
- Transporter 2
- The Transporter
- Unbreakable
- Unstoppable (2010)
- V.I. Warshawski
- Veronica Guerin
- Victor Frankenstein
- The Village (2004)
- Von Ryan’s Express
- Waitress
- War For The Planet Of The Apes
- War Horse
- The War Of The Roses
- The Watch (2012)
- The Waterboy
- The Way Way Back
- What’s Love Got To Do With It
- When A Man Loves A Woman
- White Men Can’t Jump
- Wild (2014)
- Win Win
- Woman On Top
- Working Girl (1988)
- X-Files, The
- X-Files, The: I Want To Believe
Television
- 24 (Seasons 1-8)
- 24: Legacy
- 4: Live Another Day
- 9-1-1 (Seasons 1-3)
- 9-1-1: Lone Star
- According To Jim (Seasons 1-8)
- Alias (Seasons 1-5)
- American Dad (Seasons 1-15)
- American Horror Story (Seasons 1-9)
- Blackish (Seasons 1-7)
- Bones (Seasons 1-12)
- Brothers & Sisters (Seasons 1-5)
- Buffy The Vampire Slayer (Seasons 1-7)
- Castle (Seasons 1-8)
- The Cleveland Show (Seasons 1-4)
- Code Black (Seasons 1-3)
- Cougar Town (Seasons 1-6)
- Desperate Housewives (Seasons 1-8)
- Devious Maids (Seasons 1-4)
- Family Guy (Seasons 1-18)
- Firefly
- Flashforward
- The Fosters (Seasons 1-5)
- The Gifted (Seasons 1-2)
- Glee (Seasons 1-6)
- Grey’s Anatomy (Seasons 1-16)
- How I Met Your Mother (Season 1-9)
- Lance
- Lost (Seasons 1-6)
- Mars (Seasons 1-2)
- Modern Family (Seasons 1-11)
- O.J.: Made In America
- Perception (Seasons 1-3)
- Prison Break (Seasons 1-5)
- Raising Hope (Seasons 1-4)
- The Resident (Seasons 1-3)
- Resurrection (Seasons 1-2)
- Revenge (Seasons 1-4)
- Scandal (Seasons 1-7)
- Scream Queens (Seasons 1-2)
- Scrubs (Seasons 1-9)
- Siren
- Sleepy Hollow (Seasons 1-4)
- Sons Of Anarchy (Seasons 1-7)
- The Strain (Seasons 1-4)
- Terra Nova
- Terriers
- Ugly Betty (Seasons 1-4)
- The Walking Dead (Seasons 1-10)
- The X-Files (Seasons 1-9)
There’s a lot more to look forward to in the future too, as most Hulu Originals will be available in The Netherland’s Star section, including the upcoming American Horror Stories, Reservation Dogs, Shōgun, and Y: The Last Man.
As mentioned previously, this is a complete list of the titles that are coming to The Netherlands only. Titles may change depending on your region.
What are you most looking forward to watching on February 23rd? Let us know on Twitter or in the comments below!
