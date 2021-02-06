Every Title Coming to Star on Disney+ (The Netherlands)

Disney+ is about to change for the better and at no extra cost (if you’re an existing customer that is) because finally, a “general entertainment” (or “mature” section as some have been calling it) is coming to Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, and Western Europe on February 23rd.

From this date, users will be able to unlock all of this new content by simply typing in their account password. This will have to be done for every profile you have.

The Netherlands is one of the lucky countries that will receive more than 500 movies and TV shows for subscribers to enjoy, and below you can find the complete list of everything that’s coming.

This list is subject to change.

Star Originals

ABC’s drama series, Big Sky will be one of the first Star Originals.

Big Sky

Helstrom

Love, Victor

Solar Opposites

Movies

Both Deadpool movies will become part of the Marvel line-up on Disney+

12 Rounds

127 Hours

The 13th Warrior

25th Hour

42 To 1

500 Days Of Summer

9 To 5

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie

Adam (2009)

The Air Up There

The Alamo (2004)

Alien

Alien Resurrection

Alien Vs. Predator

Alien: Covenant

Alien 3

Aliens

All About Steve

Annapolis

Another Earth

Antwone Fisher

Aquamarine

Arachnophobia

Armageddon

Australia

Bachelor Party

Bad Company (2002)

Bad Times At The El Royale

Baggage Claim

Battle Of The Sexes

Beaches

Before And After (1996)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Big Trouble

Big Trouble In Little China

Black Nativity

The Book Thief

Borat

Boys Don’t Cry

Braveheart

Breaking And Entering

Brokedown Palace

Brooklyn

Brothers In Exile

Brown Sugar

Bubble Boy

Buffy, The Vampire Slayer (1992)

Can’t Buy Me Love

Casanova (2005)

Catch That Kid

Cedar Rapids

Chain Reaction

Chasing Tyson

Cleopatra (1963)

Cocktail

Cold Creek Manor

The Color Of Money

Commando (1985)

Con Air

Conan The Barbarian

Consenting Adults

Crazy Heart

Crazy/Beautiful

Cyrus

The Darjeeling Limited

Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes

The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)

The Day The Series Stopped

Deadpool

Deadpool 2

Deceived (1991)

Deep Rising

Deion’s Double Play

Deja Vu

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Die Hard With A Vengeance

Dom Hemingway

Dragonball: Evolution

The Drop

The East

Ed Wood

The Edge

Enemy Of The State

Enough Said

Evita

Exodus: Gods And Kings

The Fab Five (2011)

The Family Stone

Far From The Madding Crowd (2015)

Fever Pitch

The Final Conflict

Four Falls Of Buffalo

The French Connection

Fright Night

From Hell

G.I. Jane

A Good Day To Die Hard

Good Morning, Vietnam

The Good Son (1993)

A Good Year

Goodbye Christopher Robin

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Grosse Pointe Blank

Guilty As Sin

The Happening

The Hate U Give

He Got Game

High Fidelity

Hitchcock

Hitman

Hoffa

Holy Man

Hope Springs (2003)

I Love You, Beth Cooper

I Origins

I, Robot

Idiocracy

In Her Shoes

Independence Day

Independence Day: Resurgence

Isle Of Dogs

Jennifer’s Body

The Jewel Of The Nile

John Tucker Must Die

Johnson Family Vacation

Jordan Rides The Bus

Judge Dredd

Just Married

Just Wright

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Kingsman: The Secret Service

La 92

The Ladykillers

Last Dance (1996)

The Last King Of Scotland

The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou

Like Mike

Live Free Or Die Hard

The Longest Ride

Love, Simon

Mad Love (1995)

The Man From Snowy River

Margaret

The Marine

Marked For Death

The Marrying Man

Martha Marcy May Marlene

Mash

Max Payne

The Maze Runner

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials

Me And Earl And The Dying Girl

Men Of Honor

Metro

Miami Rhapsody

Miller’s Crossing

Mistress America

My Cousin Rachel (2017)

My Cousin Vinny

My Father The Hero

Mystery, Alaska

Nature Boy

Never Let Me Go

No Mas

Nothing To Lose

Nothing To Lose

Office Space

The Omen (2006)

The Other Woman (2014)

Our Family Wedding

Paper Towns

Pathfinder (2007)

Planet Of The Apes (1968)

Planet Of The Apes (2001)

Pony Excess

The Poseidon Adventure,

Powder

The Preacher’s Wife

Pretty Woman

Primeval

The Pyramid

Quiz Show

Ravenous

Ready Or Not

Rebound

Red Sparrow

Revenge Of The Nerds Ii: Nerds In Paradise

The Ringer

Robin Hood (1991)

The Rocker

Romancing The Stone

Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion

The Royal Tenenbaums

Ruby Sparks

Runaway Bride

Rushmore

Ruthless People

Say Anything

The Scarlet Letter

The Secret Life Of Bees

The Sessions

Shadow Conspiracy

Shallow Hal

The Shape Of Water

Simon Birch

A Simple Twist Of Fate

Six Days, Seven Nights

Sleeping With The Enemy

Snatched

Solaris

Someone Like You

Speed

Speed 2: Cruise Control

Spy Hard

Starship Troopers

Step

Stoker

Summer Of Sam

Super Troopers (2002)

Surrogates

Swing Kids

Taxi (2004)

There’s Something About Mary

The Thin Red Line(1999)

The Three Stooges (2012)

Tim Richmond: To The Limit

Titan A.E.

Toys

Trance

Transporter 2

The Transporter

Unbreakable

Unstoppable (2010)

V.I. Warshawski

Veronica Guerin

Victor Frankenstein

The Village (2004)

Von Ryan’s Express

Waitress

War For The Planet Of The Apes

War Horse

The War Of The Roses

The Watch (2012)

The Waterboy

The Way Way Back

What’s Love Got To Do With It

When A Man Loves A Woman

White Men Can’t Jump

Wild (2014)

Win Win

Woman On Top

Working Girl (1988)

X-Files, The

X-Files, The: I Want To Believe

Television

Every episode of Black-ish will be available from February, 23rd.

24 (Seasons 1-8)

24: Legacy

4: Live Another Day

9-1-1 (Seasons 1-3)

9-1-1: Lone Star

According To Jim (Seasons 1-8)

Alias (Seasons 1-5)

American Dad (Seasons 1-15)

American Horror Story (Seasons 1-9)

Blackish (Seasons 1-7)

Bones (Seasons 1-12)

Brothers & Sisters (Seasons 1-5)

Buffy The Vampire Slayer (Seasons 1-7)

Castle (Seasons 1-8)

The Cleveland Show (Seasons 1-4)

Code Black (Seasons 1-3)

Cougar Town (Seasons 1-6)

Desperate Housewives (Seasons 1-8)

Devious Maids (Seasons 1-4)

Family Guy (Seasons 1-18)

Firefly

Flashforward

The Fosters (Seasons 1-5)

The Gifted (Seasons 1-2)

Glee (Seasons 1-6)

Grey’s Anatomy (Seasons 1-16)

How I Met Your Mother (Season 1-9)

Lance

Lost (Seasons 1-6)

Mars (Seasons 1-2)

Modern Family (Seasons 1-11)

O.J.: Made In America

Perception (Seasons 1-3)

Prison Break (Seasons 1-5)

Raising Hope (Seasons 1-4)

The Resident (Seasons 1-3)

Resurrection (Seasons 1-2)

Revenge (Seasons 1-4)

Scandal (Seasons 1-7)

Scream Queens (Seasons 1-2)

Scrubs (Seasons 1-9)

Siren

Sleepy Hollow (Seasons 1-4)

Sons Of Anarchy (Seasons 1-7)

The Strain (Seasons 1-4)

Terra Nova

Terriers

Ugly Betty (Seasons 1-4)

The Walking Dead (Seasons 1-10)

The X-Files (Seasons 1-9)

The long-awaited adaptation of Y: The Last Man will be available through Star.

There’s a lot more to look forward to in the future too, as most Hulu Originals will be available in The Netherland’s Star section, including the upcoming American Horror Stories, Reservation Dogs, Shōgun, and Y: The Last Man.

As mentioned previously, this is a complete list of the titles that are coming to The Netherlands only. Titles may change depending on your region.

What are you most looking forward to watching on February 23rd? Let us know on Twitter or in the comments below!