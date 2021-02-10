Disney Channel Reveals Cast For Their Animated Series Marvel’s ‘Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’

Today, Disney Channel revealed the voice cast for their newest animated series Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. The series is expected to debut on the long-running channel sometime next year.

The following press release comes from D23.com the official Disney Fan Club.

Diamond White (The Lion Guard) will star as the brilliant Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl). She’ll be joined by Alfre Woodard (Marvel’s Luke Cage) as Lunella’s grandmother, Mimi; Libe Barer (Sneaky Pete) as Lunella’s best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live) as Lunella’s mom, Adria; Jermaine Fowler (Superior Donuts) as Lunella’s dad, James Jr.; Fred Tatasciore (Marvel’s Avengers Assemble) as the one-and-only Devil Dinosaur; and Gary Anthony Williams (Disney Junior’s Doc McStuffins) as Lunella’s grandfather, Pops. In addition, Laurence Fishburne, who is also series executive producer—will voice the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster.

The series, based on the hit 2015 to 2019 comic books follows the adventures of the thirteen-year-old Lunella Lafayette and her time-displaced pet Tyrannosaurus Rex. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city’s Lower East Side from danger.

From Disney Television Animation, the series is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland’s Cinema Gypsy Productions (ABC’s black-ish and mixed-ish, Freeform’s grown-ish) and Emmy® Award winner Steve Loter (Disney’s Kim Possible). Emmy Award winner Rodney Clouden (Futurama) is supervising producer, Jeffrey M. Howard (Planes) and Emmy Award-winner Kate Kondell (The Pirate Fairy) are co-producers and story editors, and Pilar Flynn (Elena of Avalor) is producer.