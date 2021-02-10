Gina Carano Fired From Lucasfilm Following a Series of Social Media Posts

It seems the recent hashtag #FireGinaCarano came true this evening.

Gina Carano, the actress who played Cara Dune in seasons 1 and 2 of The Mandalorian, has been fired by Lucasfilm, Deadline reports.

According to the outlet, Lucasfilm made this statement:

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Carano is extremely active on social media- Twitter, Instagram, and now TikTok- and has been posting controversial and untrue things across all of these outlets regarding politics, masks, COVID-19, and more.

This firing comes after the latest of her posts made its rounds today. This post, from her Instagram, seems to compare the treatment of Republicans in America today to the way that Jews were treated during the Holocaust:

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views.”

Statements of this sort have been posted by Carano for months now, with many fans of Star Wars begging Lucasfilm to remove her from the cast of The Mandalorian and any other potential projects such the recently announced Rangers of the New Republic– for which she was likely to appear.

