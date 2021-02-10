Ron Moore Inks Overall Deal With Disney

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ron Moore, one of Hollywood’s underrated yet busiest show-runners, has been poached by Disney.

After a decade working for Sony, Moore has reportedly inked a multi-year overall deal with the Disney’s small screen sector 20th Television. Sources familiar with the deal say that it’s in the range of eight figures.

While Moore was already working on an updated Swiss Family Robinson adaptation for Disney+, the new deal will allow him and his production banner Tall Ship Productions to produce addition content for the company.

Moore is currently executively producing Starz’s smash hit series Outlander as well as the Apple TV+ series For All Mankind.

In the past, Moore worked extensively on Syfy’s vastly popular Battlestar Galactica adaptation, as well as both the Star Trek series The Next Generation and Deep Space Nine.

At one point he even penned a pilot for a live action Star Wars series for ABC. Despite George Lucas’ blessing though, the project never moved forward. THR notes that now that he’s back in Disney’s purview, the project could potentially be on the table again.

In a statement released today by Moore, he said:

“I’d like to thank Dana Walden, Carolyn Cassidy and Michelle Mendelovitz, and now Karey Burke, for inviting me to join their amazing team at 20th Television and Disney. “I grew up loving Disney movies, TV shows, and theme parks, and I still do to this day, so the chance to work on some of those same classic titles like Swiss Family Robinson was an opportunity I just couldn’t pass up. I had an amazing experience at Sony Pictures Television and I’d like to thank everyone at Sony for their steadfast support and personal friendship over the last decade.”

In the statement Moore also noted that the new deal will not affect his existing obligations to Sony and Apple, with Outlander and For All Mankind respectively, so he will also continue to serve as EP on those shows.

Source: THR