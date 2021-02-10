Vegas Releases Odds on Who Will Cameo in ‘WandaVision’

Last week, the latest episode of WandaVision confirmed the long-running rumors that Evan Peters would appear as Quicksilver. Now, Vegas betting site Bovada has released their odds on what character will appear in the remaining four episodes of the hit Disney+ series.

Odds To Appear in WandaVision

Actor Odds Doctor Strange -190 Captain Marvel +140 Spider-Man +650 Magneto +800 Reed Richards +1000

It should be noted, our friends at Murphy’s Multiverse reported a while back that Benedict Cumberbatch would indeed return as Doctor Strange for the series. WandaVision will also lead into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so we like these odds.

WandaVision, the first Marvel Studios series created exclusively for Disney+. The series stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Paul Bettany as Vision, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who was introduced to audiences in Captain Marvel. Kat Dennings reprises her role as Darcy from Thor and Thor: The Dark World, and Randall Park reprises his role as Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and The Wasp.

The series is directed by Matt Shakman with Jac Schaeffer as head writer. The composer is Christophe Beck, and the theme (for certain episodes) is by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Featuring nine episodes, WandaVision is streaming now on Disney+.