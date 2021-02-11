Disney+ Hits 95 Million Subscribers

Pixar’s Soul and Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian have helped Disney hit 94.9 million subscribers, in the final three months of the year. As WandaVision is now full steam ahead those numbers have pushed the service past 95 million.

That means, since December 2, 2020, when numbers were last revealed with 86.8 million subscribers, Disney+ added 8.1 million members during the month of December alone. The company projected to hit 90 million subscribers by 2024 before the service even launched.

Disney+ has been able to reach significant market penetration thanks in large part to its relationship with Indian streamer Hotstar, which it acquired as part of its purchase of the 20th Century Fox assets. The company disclosed in December that Hotstar, which comes bundled with Disney+ programming in India, accounted for 30 percent, or around 26 million, of Disney+’s total subscribers.

Last year, he company also projected the service 202 Million subscribers by 2025. Now, the service is expected to crush those numbers within the next couple of years.

Disney+ will have a busy 2021, the service will debut The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Raya and the Last Dragon (with Premier Access), with Loki, What If… ?, The Bad Batch, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Monsters At Work, and more hit films and series later this year, so expect to see more subscription announcement in the coming months.