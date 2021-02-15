New Disney Short to Premiere with ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’

Entertainment Weekly has reported that a new short from Walt Disney Animation Studios will premiere theatrically with their upcoming film Raya and the Last Dragon.

Being the first theatrical short from the studio in five years, Us Again is directed by Zach Parrish, the head of animation for Big Hero 6. With a running time of around six minutes, this short features no dialogue and centers on an elderly couple and their love for each other- and for dance.

The story is told through the score, which was composed by Pinar Toprak of Captain Marvel. For inspiration, Parrish utilized the talents of dancers Keone and Mari Madrid, who he had seen dancing in a video a few years prior.

However, the story itself came from personal experiences with his own aging, as well as watching his grandparents handle getting older. This theme of aging, in addition to being present in the moment, appealed to Parrish, who said this to ET:

“That thematic speaks to any age because I don’t think it’s just about [being] unafraid of growing old. It’s about remembering to enjoy the ride no matter what your age is. And to look at the world around you and realize how special it is.”

Us Again can be seen theatrically with Raya and the Last Dragon starting March 5. It will be available to stream on Disney+ in June.

For the exclusive report from Entertainment Weekly, check out the original article here.