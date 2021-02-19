New Cast Members Announced for ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’

Deadline has reported that ten new cast members have joined the upcoming remake of Cheaper by the Dozen for Disney+.

Read: Mystery Adventure Series ‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs’ to Debut on Disney+ Next Week

The actors new to the project include Journee Brown, Kyle Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhaldri, Leo A. Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote and Luke Prael.

These cast members join the previously announced Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union, who play the parents and heads of the family.

This reimagining of the 1950 and 2003 films of the same name will follow a blended, multiracial family of 12 as they balance their home life and family business.

Gail Lerner of Black-ish will be directing this series and will reunite her with Kenya Barris, also of Black-ish, who will produce. Barris will also be writing the script alongside Jenifer Rice-Genzuk. Donald J. Lee Jr. (The Greatest Showman, The Art of Racing in the Rain) will also be a producer on the project.

This series was formally announced at the Disney Investor Day in December 2020 and will arrive on Disney+ in 2022. Production is slated to begin this summer.

The 2003 version and its sequel hit Disney+ this February.