Disneyland Steps Closer To Reopening – Grand Californian Villas Available 5/2/21

On Twitter yesterday, in reference to the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, I echoed the prevailing wisdom among epidemiologists that this pandemic will end with a whimper and not a bang. There won’t be a magic moment or a specific milestone that will flip the light switch from pandemic to non-pandemic. Rather, it will be a slow transition, full of progress, with some slight regression, and then further progress. Like the seasons, we don’t go from 20 degrees and snow to 90 degrees and sun in one day, there’s a transition period in Spring.

Well, it appears that same thinking is going to apply to the reopening of the Disneyland Resort and today we got a bit of progress news, with a whole lot of caveats. Disney Vacation Club (DVC) members received an email from DVC Senior Vice President Terri Schultz, announcing that The Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa are scheduled to reopen on May 2nd, 2021.

Here is the email:

Dear Member, Today I’m pleased to share that The Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel® & Spa are currently scheduled to reopen on May 2, 2021. Our Cast Members on the West Coast are excited to make their magic once again and “welcome home” Members with enhanced health and safety measures based on guidance from health authorities and appropriate government agencies. It is important to note that while the Disney Vacation Club Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will open for Members and their guests, the rest of the hotel, as well as the Disneyland® Hotel, Disney’s Paradise Pier® Hotel, Disneyland® Park and Disney California Adventure® Park, remain closed for normal operations and will reopen at a later date. The Downtown Disney® District is open with select shopping and dining experiences. We invite you to continue to visit the website for the latest details about the phased reopening plans for the Disneyland Resort. Terri A. Schultz, SVP Disney Vacation Club

For those unfamiliar, the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa is one of three hotels owned and operated by Disney within the Disneyland Resort, the Disneyland Hotel and the Paradise Pier Hotel rounding out the trio. The Grand Californian is considered the elite of the three due to its proximity to the parks (it has a private entrance into Disney California Adventure), its beautiful grand architecture, and the large rooms.

As stated in the email, this announcement applies only to the DVC owned Villas, as the rest of the hotel will remain closed until for the time being. Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure are closed for their normal theme park operations, however, DCA is partially open for dining and retail, along with the Downtown Disney District.

A reopening of the theme park is still unclear but a steady and consistent drop in Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and death, are a sign that Orange County, CA is moving in the right direction. We are watching any news regarding Disneyland very closely and will have it here the minute anything becomes available.

