Disneyland Resort’s Grand Californian Hotel And Spa To Reopen April 29th

To coincide with the announcement of Disneyland’s reopening, we are also getting some news about the Disneyland Resort hotels.

Disney announced that its prestigious Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, will be reopening on April 29th, one day before the theme parks reopen. The Grand Californian sits within Disney California Adventure and is a stones throw from the Disneyland Park entrance, it is Disney’s most expensive hotel on property.

The two other hotels on property, the iconic Disneyland Hotel and Paradise Pier Hotel, have no reopening dates announced.

As we reported earlier, the Grand Californian’s DVC villas will reopen starting May 2nd. These plans remain unchanged.

Stay with us as we continue to report on the reopening of Disney Hotels, Spas, and Theme Parks.

