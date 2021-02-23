‘Stargirl’ Sequel Casts Judy Greer

Following yesterday’s announcement Disney+’s Stargirl will be receiving a sequel, it seems as if casting is already underway.

Judy Greer, who has worked in numerous properties for both film and television, has joined the cast. For Disney, she played the role of Scott Lang’s ex-wife in both Marvel’s Ant-Man and its sequel. Greer has also starred in the recent reboot of Halloween, the Jurassic Park franchise, War For the Planet of the Apes and more.

In the Stargirl sequel, Greer will be playing a character named Ana, who is likely to be Stargirl’s mother. Stargirl will again be played by Grace VanderWaal who will be performing and writing original music for the film. Also in the film is Elijah Richardson who plays Evan, Stargirl’s romantic interest.

The first film was based on the children’s novel by Jerry Spinelli and was directed by Julian Hart, who returns to the directing chair for the sequel. She will be co-writing the screenplay with her husband Jordan Horowitz.

Composer and musician Michael Penn will be writing and performing original music for the film as well.

Source: Deadline

