Details – New Disneyland Resort Event ‘A Touch of Disney’ Coming to DCA in March

Disneyland fans in California have had little to get excited about since the Anaheim theme park closed almost one year ago. There have been some hints of good news, including an actual reopening date at one point last summer. But as days turned into and weeks and weeks turned into months, the rumors would fade and the reopening dates would get pushed back.

After the State of California revealed its theme park reopening guidelines, it felt like the door was slammed shut and the key was thrown away. Leaving many Disneyland fans jaded and wary of any so-called good news.

Just last month Disney announced that an upcoming ticketed event would be coming to Disney California Adventure, Disneyland’s sister park in the Disneyland Resort. DCA had already been partially open, allowing for some retail and dining options to resume operation and opening up certain streets around the park. This gave Disneyland fans some hope that a ticketed event at DCA was possible, since everything they suggested for the event was essentially already happening at some level.

Still, we were left a bit uneasy since “special ticketed event” could mean anything, the only certainty was that it would cost money.

Well, today we got some answers from Disney and it appears to be exactly what we had thought, an event that would be incredibly lame if it was during any other time period, but, considering the circumstances, looks to be a real treat for fans and one that will undoubtably be a success.

‘A Touch of Disney’ a new, limited-capacity ticketed experience will come to Disney California Adventure beginning on March 18th, 2021. The event will include dining options, all the ones available now, plus some new iconic options that fans have loved over the years in both Disneyland and DCA (I see you Monte Cristo).

A wide array of retail locations will reopen for the event, while a number of shopping opportunities have been available on Buena Vista Street, this event will extend the options deeper into the park.

There will be characters available to meet and take pictures with, including Joy and Sadness from Inside Out on Pixar Pier and Mater and Lightning McQueen over in Cars Land. There will be roaming photo pass photographers to help capture the magic. The event will also feature a “specially curated soundtrack of reimagined Disney songs” that will play throughout the park.

Rides and shows will not be available for this event. Disney needs to walk a fine line between outdoor mall (which is allowed) and theme park (which is not allowed). While there is plenty of gray area between those two distinctions, there is little doubt that rides and large shows would move the parks squarely into theme park territory.

The Details (from Disney Parks Blog):

Dates : Beginning Mar. 18; offered Thursdays – Mondays from noon to 8 p.m

: Beginning Mar. 18; offered Thursdays – Mondays from noon to 8 p.m Pricing : The introductory $75 ticket includes admission, parking for the experience at Mickey & Friends parking structure, unlimited downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos taken during the day of the experience, and a $25 A Touch of Disney dining card valid towards the purchase of food and non-alcoholic beverages (subject to restrictions including not being valid for alcohol). Ticket prices are subject to change.

: The introductory $75 ticket includes admission, parking for the experience at Mickey & Friends parking structure, unlimited downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos taken during the day of the experience, and a $25 A Touch of Disney dining card valid towards the purchase of food and non-alcoholic beverages (subject to restrictions including not being valid for alcohol). Ticket prices are subject to change. Tickets : A Touch of Disney tickets will be available on Disneyland.com beginning March 4, for select days from March 18 through April 5, 2021. Tickets for this experience will then be released for dates on a rolling basis until the experience ends. Tickets must be purchased in advance and online at Disneyland.com for a specific date (subject to availability).

: A Touch of Disney tickets will be available on Disneyland.com beginning March 4, for select days from March 18 through April 5, 2021. Tickets for this experience will then be released for dates on a rolling basis until the experience ends. Tickets must be purchased in advance and online at Disneyland.com for a specific date (subject to availability). Dining: Table reservations for Lamplight Lounge and Carthay Circle Lounge – Alfresco Dining will be made available beginning March 11. Table reservations do not provide admission to A Touch of Disney and dining at those locations requires A Touch of Disney ticket that is valid on the same day as the table reservation. Reservations are recommended, and additional details are coming soon.

Visit disneyland.com/ATouchofDisney to learn important details about this event.

