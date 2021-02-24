Kevin Feige Address Why ‘Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ Is Six Episodes

With WandaVision coming to an end, we’re just weeks away from Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The series is set to only be six hour long episodes, airing on Disney+. However, it looks like it came down to budgetary reasons.

In a recent interview via Deadline, Kevin Feige addresses the episode count. “Anthony Mackie and Sebastien Stan are spectacular actors which we felt we had to explore their stories and their backstories, or personal stories, enough as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. So it was always the thought we’d like to learn more about both of them. In the little interactions they had with each other in Winter Soldier and Civil War … as friends of a mutual best friend in Captain America. We thought we’d have a fun dynamic, if we ever had that opportunity, we’d watch a whole show with the two of them and Disney+ gives us that opportunity.” He continues by saying, “Six hours is what we landed on as the best way to tell our story. Six hours, whether it’s six episodes, or nine shorter episodes like WandaVision. The shows aren’t inexpensive, so the per-episode cost is very high and to get that bar I was talking about,”

Whether it’s six episodes or twenty four episodes, the excitement is still way up high.

Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience.

Daniel Bruhl also returns as the Sokovian villain Baron Zemo and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter. The series will also feature Wyatt Russell as John Walker aka U.S. Agent, as well as Danny Ramirez, Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly, and Erin Kellyman, all in unknown roles.

The all-new, six-episode series is directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer and debuts exclusively on Disney+ March 19, 2021.

Source: Deadline

