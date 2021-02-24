Several Disney+ Projects Get Release Dates
Disney has released several premiere dates for Disney+ projects. Some of these projects were initially reported to debut in 2020 (such as Monsters at Work), but were delayed for various reasons.
March
March 19: ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’
March 26: ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers‘
April
April 16: ‘Big Shot‘
May
May 4: ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’
May 14: ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series‘ (Season 2)
June
June 11: ‘Loki’
June 11: ‘Zenimation‘ (Season 2)
June 25: ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society‘
July
July 2: ‘Monsters At Work’
July 16: ‘Turner & Hooch’
July 23: ‘Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life‘
Look for all of these titles and more on Disney+!