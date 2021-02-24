Several Disney+ Projects Get Release Dates

2 hours ago Derek Cornell

Disney has released several premiere dates for Disney+ projects. Some of these projects were initially reported to debut in 2020 (such as Monsters at Work), but were delayed for various reasons.

Read: Exclusive: Big Hero 6 Characters Coming To The MCU

March
March 19: ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’
March 26: ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

April
April 16: ‘Big Shot

May
May 4: ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’
May 14: ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series‘ (Season 2)

June
June 11: ‘Loki’
June 11: ‘Zenimation‘ (Season 2)
June 25: ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society

July
July 2: ‘Monsters At Work’
July 16: ‘Turner & Hooch’
July 23: ‘Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life

Look for all of these titles and more on Disney+!

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More Stories

New Trailer and Poster For ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ Released

16 mins ago Skyler Shuler

WandaVision Songwriters Conditioned Us For “– All Along” Over Seven Episodes

19 hours ago Sean Nyberg

‘Stargirl’ Sequel Casts Judy Greer

20 hours ago Josh Sharpe

Disney+ Launches Star in International Markets

1 day ago Skyler Shuler

Disney+ Moving Forward on a ‘Stargirl’ Sequel

2 days ago Skyler Shuler

‘Magic Kingdom’ Franchise Coming to Disney+

2 days ago Josh Sharpe

Leave a Reply