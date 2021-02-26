Everything Coming To Hulu In March 2021

In the United States, Disney’s two major non-sports streaming services are Disney+ and Hulu. Hulu is co-owned by Disney and Comcast, with Disney owning a controlling 2/3rds interest. For the month of March, Hulu will be releasing a new slate of films on the first of the month, as always, and they will sprinkle new series and specials throughout the month.

Here is a list of new content coming to Hulu in March of 2021: (*Denotes a Hulu original)

March 1

The 13th Warrior

50/50

A Very Brady Sequel

As Good as It Gets

Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader

Attack the Block

Beloved

Blow

Brooklyn’s Finest

Charles and Diana: 1983

Cocktail

Demolition Man

The Descent

Dolphin Tale

Dolphin Tale 2

Employee of the Month

Enemy of the State

The Forbidden Kingdom

The Ghost Writer

The Great Debaters

I Can Do Bad All By Myself

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

In the Line of Fire

Judge Dredd

The Last Face

Malcolm X

McLintock! (Producer’s Cut)

The Nanny Diaries

Neil Young: Heart of Gold

The Ninth Gate

Pandorum

Patriot Games

Predators

Pretty Woman

Priceless

Rushmore

Scrooged

Shine a Light

Silverado

Sliver

The Social Network

The Spirit

Stargate

Starsky & Hutch

The Terminal

Tokyo Rising

The Tourist

Traitor

Vertical Limit

Wedding Crashers

The Whole Nine Yards

Young Frankenstein

March 2

Debris, Series premiere on NBC

The Voice, Season 20 premiere on NBC

Top Chef, Season 17 on Bravo

March 3

New Amsterdam, Season 3 premiere on NBC

March 5

Ammonite

Beirut

*Boss Level, Film Premiere

Iron Mask

March 6

Storks

Triggered

March 7

Proxima

March 8

Good Girls, Season 4 premiere on NBC

Shipwrecked, Season 1

March 9

Absolutely Ascot, Seasons 1 and 2

Dress to Impress, Seasons 1 and 2

March 11

Game of Talents, Series Premiere on FOX

March 12

*kid 90

Cake, Season 4 premiere on FXX

Farewell Amor

March 14

Buddy Games

March 15

1 Night In San Diego

Constructing Albert

Here Awhile

Intersect

Missing 411: The Hunted

Naughty Books

Pink Wall

The Pretenders

The Relationtrip

Sister Aimee

The Stand: How One Gesture Shook The World

Tracks

March 16

Staged, Season 2

March 17

Mayans M.C., Season 3 premiere on FX

March 18

*Trolls: TrollsTopia, Season 2

Identity

March 19

Hunter Hunter

March 20

Catfish: The TV Show, Season 8

March 22

Genius: Aretha, Season 3

March 23

Breeders, Season 2 premiere on FX

100% Wolf

March 25

Collective

March 26

*Solar Opposites, Season 2

*Into the Dark: Blood Moon, Season 2 Finale

Fire Force, Season 2

The Hurricane Heist

March 30

Vikings, Season 6B

March 31

Pooch Perfect, Series premiere on ABC

Related