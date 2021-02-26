Everything Coming To Hulu In March 2021
In the United States, Disney’s two major non-sports streaming services are Disney+ and Hulu. Hulu is co-owned by Disney and Comcast, with Disney owning a controlling 2/3rds interest. For the month of March, Hulu will be releasing a new slate of films on the first of the month, as always, and they will sprinkle new series and specials throughout the month.
Here is a list of new content coming to Hulu in March of 2021: (*Denotes a Hulu original)
March 1
The 13th Warrior
50/50
A Very Brady Sequel
As Good as It Gets
Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader
Attack the Block
Beloved
Blow
Brooklyn’s Finest
Charles and Diana: 1983
Cocktail
Demolition Man
The Descent
Dolphin Tale
Dolphin Tale 2
Employee of the Month
Enemy of the State
The Forbidden Kingdom
The Ghost Writer
The Great Debaters
I Can Do Bad All By Myself
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
In the Line of Fire
Judge Dredd
The Last Face
Malcolm X
McLintock! (Producer’s Cut)
The Nanny Diaries
Neil Young: Heart of Gold
The Ninth Gate
Pandorum
Patriot Games
Predators
Pretty Woman
Priceless
Rushmore
Scrooged
Shine a Light
Silverado
Sliver
The Social Network
The Spirit
Stargate
Starsky & Hutch
The Terminal
Tokyo Rising
The Tourist
Traitor
Vertical Limit
Wedding Crashers
The Whole Nine Yards
Young Frankenstein
March 2
Debris, Series premiere on NBC
The Voice, Season 20 premiere on NBC
Top Chef, Season 17 on Bravo
March 3
New Amsterdam, Season 3 premiere on NBC
March 5
Ammonite
Beirut
*Boss Level, Film Premiere
Iron Mask
March 6
Storks
Triggered
March 7
Proxima
March 8
Good Girls, Season 4 premiere on NBC
Shipwrecked, Season 1
March 9
Absolutely Ascot, Seasons 1 and 2
Dress to Impress, Seasons 1 and 2
March 11
Game of Talents, Series Premiere on FOX
March 12
*kid 90
Cake, Season 4 premiere on FXX
Farewell Amor
March 14
Buddy Games
March 15
1 Night In San Diego
Constructing Albert
Here Awhile
Intersect
Missing 411: The Hunted
Naughty Books
Pink Wall
The Pretenders
The Relationtrip
Sister Aimee
The Stand: How One Gesture Shook The World
Tracks
March 16
Staged, Season 2
March 17
Mayans M.C., Season 3 premiere on FX
March 18
*Trolls: TrollsTopia, Season 2
Identity
March 19
Hunter Hunter
March 20
Catfish: The TV Show, Season 8
March 22
Genius: Aretha, Season 3
March 23
Breeders, Season 2 premiere on FX
100% Wolf
March 25
Collective
March 26
*Solar Opposites, Season 2
*Into the Dark: Blood Moon, Season 2 Finale
Fire Force, Season 2
The Hurricane Heist
March 30
Vikings, Season 6B
March 31
Pooch Perfect, Series premiere on ABC