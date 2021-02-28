‘The Disney Beat’ Podcast – Disney News Recap March 1st, 2021

43 mins ago Sean Nyberg

Bringing you all of the news from the Disney company that you need to know to start your week for Monday March 1st, 2021:

  • Disney brings home four Golden Globe Awards
  • New ticketed event coming to Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort
  • The Grand Californian reopening DVC villas
  • Walt Disney World’s Epcot gets more barges
  • Covid-19 mask policy tightens at the parks
  • Magic Kingdom franchise coming to Disney+
  • Big Hero 6 characters getting introduced to the MCU (scoop!)
  • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s season length
  • Spider-Man 3 gets a new name after an annoying attempted social media stunt
  • WandaVision‘s songwriters are brilliant – no surprise!
  • New trailers and posters
  • Love Victor and Animaniacs are coming back
  • Disney+ projects get release dates
  • Star gets released internationally
  • Disney’s stock price soars to record breaking heights
  • Special ‘The Disney Beat’ podcasts being released this week in three parts, of an interview Sean Nyberg conducted with Jack from DSNY Newscast

 Follow your host Sean Nyberg on his Facebook pageTwitter, or Instagram at @SeanNyberg 

Don’t forget to follow our The DisInsider Facebook page, or find us on Twitterand Instagram at @theDisInsider and of course, for all the breaking news, at www.TheDisInsider.com 

CLICK BELOW TO STREAM ‘THE DISNEY BEAT’ ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST APP:

Click the cover art below for a list of all available podcast apps.

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Disney – NFL Come To Agreement Regarding MNF and Super Bowl – Reportedly

14 hours ago Sean Nyberg

Everything Coming To Disney Plus In March 2021

2 days ago Sean Nyberg

Everything Coming To Hulu In March 2021

2 days ago Sean Nyberg

Everything Leaving Hulu On February 28th, 2021

2 days ago Sean Nyberg

‘The Lion King’ Sequel To Begin Production This September

5 days ago Josh Sharpe

Details – New Disneyland Resort Event ‘A Touch of Disney’ Coming to DCA in March

5 days ago Sean Nyberg

Leave a Reply