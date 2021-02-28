‘The Disney Beat’ Podcast – Disney News Recap March 1st, 2021

Bringing you all of the news from the Disney company that you need to know to start your week for Monday March 1st, 2021:

Disney brings home four Golden Globe Awards

New ticketed event coming to Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort

at the Disneyland Resort The Grand Californian reopening DVC villas

DVC villas Walt Disney World’s Epcot gets more barges

gets more barges Covid-19 mask policy tightens at the parks

Magic Kingdom franchise coming to Disney+

franchise coming to Disney+ Big Hero 6 characters getting introduced to the MCU (scoop!)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s season length

Spider-Man 3 gets a new name after an annoying attempted social media stunt

WandaVision ‘s songwriters are brilliant – no surprise!

‘s songwriters are brilliant – no surprise! New trailers and posters

Love Victor and Animaniacs are coming back

Disney+ projects get release dates

Star gets released internationally

Disney’s stock price soars to record breaking heights

Special ‘The Disney Beat’ podcasts being released this week in three parts, of an interview Sean Nyberg conducted with Jack from DSNY Newscast

