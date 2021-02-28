‘The Disney Beat’ Podcast – Disney News Recap March 1st, 2021
Bringing you all of the news from the Disney company that you need to know to start your week for Monday March 1st, 2021:
- Disney brings home four Golden Globe Awards
- New ticketed event coming to Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort
- The Grand Californian reopening DVC villas
- Walt Disney World’s Epcot gets more barges
- Covid-19 mask policy tightens at the parks
- Magic Kingdom franchise coming to Disney+
- Big Hero 6 characters getting introduced to the MCU (scoop!)
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s season length
- Spider-Man 3 gets a new name after an annoying attempted social media stunt
- WandaVision‘s songwriters are brilliant – no surprise!
- New trailers and posters
- Love Victor and Animaniacs are coming back
- Disney+ projects get release dates
- Star gets released internationally
- Disney’s stock price soars to record breaking heights
- Special ‘The Disney Beat’ podcasts being released this week in three parts, of an interview Sean Nyberg conducted with Jack from DSNY Newscast
