‘Game of Thrones’ Star Indira Varma Joins Disney+ Series ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Game of Thrones star Indira Varma has signed on to appear in the upcoming live-action Star Wars Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, Deadline has learned.

According to the trade, Varma’s role is being kept secret for now. The series will see the return of Ewan McGregor as the titular Jedi master and Hayden Christensen, who reprises his role as Anakin Skywalker aka Darth Vader. Hossein Amini‘s version of the script reportedly featured appearances from a young Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia, though, Amini left the project last year and was replaced by Joby Harold, so the new script could change all that. There has been speculation that the series could overlap with Solo: A Star Wars Story and possibly bring back Darth Maul.

Deborah Chow, who received praise for her directing duties on the first season of The Mandalorian, is set to direct all episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy will produce along-with Chow, Jason D. McGatlin (The Rise of Skywalker), Tracey Seaward (The Queen), and John Swartz (Rogue One).

McGregor recently teased that production would be getting underway this month. “It’s the Obi-Wan Kenobi story, I suppose. It’s not all me, but it certainly will be a lot of me, which is good. We are shooting it in March next year.” Disney+ has yet to reveal an official release date for the series, however, Kennedy did reveal last year that it will debut sometime in 2022.

