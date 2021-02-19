Rumor: Mena Massoud To Play Ezra Bridger in Live-Action

Kessel Run Transmissions has just dropped exclusive news that Aladdin star Mena Massoud will be playing Star Wars character Ezra Bridger in live-action.

In a video that aired on their YouTube channel, the hosts of Kessel Run Transmissions, Noah Outlaw and Corey Van Dyke, discussed this news with co-host Clare Stribling.

Though he hasn’t been officially signed by Disney yet, the studio has Massoud as their first pick to play this character as he makes his debut in live-action and at the very least, a verbal agreement has been made.

According to Corey Van Dyke in the video, there were three actors in the running to play the role, but Massoud came out on top. It is likely that he will appear in multiple shows for Disney+, with the first to be the upcoming Ahsoka series that was announced at Disney Investor Day.

It should be noted that this has not been confirmed by Disney so, for now, we are running it as a rumor.

The character of Ezra Bridger made his first (and so far, only) appearance in the animated series Star Wars Rebels, which was the first show from Lucasfilm Animation following the acquisition of Lucasfilm by Disney. It follows Ezra prior to the events of A New Hope as he trains to become a Jedi under Kanan Jarrus.

Source: Kessel Run Transmissions