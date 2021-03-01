Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth Return as Fake Loki and Fake Thor For ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Earlier this year, it was reported that Matt Damon had arrived in Australia to join the cast of Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love And Thunder. Damon appeared in Thor: Ragnarok as Fake Loki, but at the time of the report it was unknown who Damon would be playing this time around. Now, we know.

The Daily Telegraph (yes, the tabloid that reported on those Jennifer Lawrence rumors last week) has shared images from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder, which feature Damon once again suited up as Fake Loki. The image also feature Luke Hemsworth back as Fake Thor.

Luke Hemsworth, Matt Damon, and Taika Waititi on the Thor: Love and Thunder set



(via Duskybatfishgrl) pic.twitter.com/SO0mHRHigA — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) March 2, 2021

Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder as Fake Thor and Fake Loki



(via The Daily Telegraph) pic.twitter.com/a5W5WsvV2E — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) March 2, 2021

In an additional image shared via @loveandthundernews, the duo are dressed in the same from Odin’s death scene in Thor: Ragnarok. So, it is quite possible we also see the return of Sam Neill as Fake Odin.

They’re in the same outfits from Odin’s death scene in Thor: Ragnarok! pic.twitter.com/fbECytAYlK — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) March 2, 2021

Read: T.I. Will Not Return For ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to star Hemsworth, who returns as the God of Thunder, alongside Tessa Thompson as the new queen of Asgard, Valkryie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who will become the Goddess of Thunder, Christian Bale as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher and the Guardians of the Galaxy (Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, and Sean Gunn. The Guardian cast members have already completed their filming, which hints at reduced roles. Also set to return are Korg (played by Waititi) and Miek who are said to play pivotal roles in the film.

Details on the project are being kept in Odin’s vault. However, director Taika Waititi did a live stream during quarantine last year of Thor: Ragnarok and during the stream he shared brand new concept art (which featured some look at Miek and some insane looking Space Sharks) and more details for the fourth installment of the franchise, you can check out those details here.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.

Related