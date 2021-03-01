Possible Shorter Theatrical Windows for Films Says Disney CEO

The wait between theatrical and streaming may soon be over.

For years, media consumers patiently had to wait for their favorite films to finish their theatrical run before they could enjoy a copy of it in their hands. Streaming platforms like Disney+ have put somewhat of a wrench in this tradition- and the COVID-19 pandemic definitely has.

This last year has been monumental in changing how films are delivered to viewers, with new innovative methods like Disney+’s Premier Access and Warner Bros.’s Same Day Premieres becoming the new norm.

Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, had this to say regarding the future plans of getting films to consumers:

“The consumer is probably more impatient than they’ve ever been before, particularly since now they’ve had the luxury of an entire year of getting titles at home pretty much when they want them. So, I’m not sure there’s going back. But we certainly don’t want to do anything like cut the legs off a theatrical exhibition run.”

In the recent past, consumers would have to wait several months for titles to be available to view after their theatrical runs. The average time from the big screen to home video is about three months, as evidenced by the last several years of film releases. However, what are the films doing during that three month span?

Chapek believes consumers view them as “just sort of sitting there, gathering dust” and that this lack of patience will have a huge impact on how and when Disney will be releasing their films in the future.

