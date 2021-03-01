Rumor: Hera Syndulla to Replace Cara Dune in ‘Rangers of the New Republic’

A couple weeks back reports revealed that Lucasfilm would not recast Gina Carano as Cara Dune for any future Mandalorian seasons and spin-offs. This leaves fans to wonder what the studio plans to do with Rangers of the New Republic, a series the Dune character was rumored to be a part of. Now, a new rumor has surfaced with some possible insight.

According to LRMOnline, a source at Lucasfilm has revealed to them that the creatives over at the studio are looking to introduce Rebels character Hera Syndulla into the fold to possibly lead the new series. However, the site reports issues the creatives are running into is finding time to introduce a new character and connect to the Mandoverse.

For those unfamiliar with the character, Hera Syndulla is a female Twi’lek. She is the captain and pilot of the freight ship the Ghost, and owner of the astromech droid known as Chopper. Although not physically present in Rogue One, Hera was on Yavin 4. She obtained the rank of General. She also took part in the battle of Scarif because her starship, the Ghost, was present during the fight.

Not much is known at this time about Rangers of the New Republic. It was announced last December by Lucafilm President Kathleen Kennedy during Disney’s Investor Day meeting. The series will be executive produced by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau. The series will culminate in a crossover event with The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Star Wars: Ahsoka.

