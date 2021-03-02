20 Weeks of Disney Animation: ‘Zootopia’

Zootopia, known in some countries as Zootropolis, is a Disney film cemented in the 21st century. Brimming with modern ideas, this movie offers a contemporary look at overcoming what other people think of you and becoming whatever you want to be.

In Zootopia, we follow the heroine Judy Hopps as she breaks her family tradition of carrot farming to instead becoming a police officer in the big city. However, once she finally gets her dream, she realizes it may not be what it was cracked up to be.

Though Zootopia is a well made film with extremely valuable lessons, it is one I have never been fond of. I didn’t like it upon its release and my opinion haven’t changed upon rewatching it.

For one thing, I, like many others, am tired of the Disney trope of the “villain twist”. That happens here, which is irritating. In general, the characters are alright, though forgettable, and not nearly as endearing as those in other Disney properties. Though the film is a comedy, I, for one, don’t find the humor very effective. In fact, the funniest scene in the film was given away in the trailers, which I found to be a huge disappointment upon that first viewing in the theater.

I know I am in the minatory here- and am sure there are plenty of kids that enjoy it- but as an adult I would say it can be skipped.

Live action remake: There is no live-action remake planned for Zootopia.

Zootopia in the theme parks: As of early 2021, there is not much of Zootopia to be found in the theme parks. However, this will soon be changing after the opening of the City of Zootopia, which is part of an expansion happening at Shanghai Disneyland. According to the official press release, “guests will be invited to experience the mammalian metropolis of Zootopia “where anyone can be anything,” with a new major attraction that will seamlessly blend Disney storytelling and state-of-the-art technology to bring this fan-favorite movie and its characters to life – including Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde.”

It is unknown when this will officially open at this point.

Sequel/Spin-off: A theatrical sequel to Zootopia has long been rumored, but nothing has ever been confirmed or announced.

However, at last years’ Disney Investor Day, a spin-off of Zootopia was announced for Disney+. Zootopia+ will focus on some of the minor characters introduced in the film including Fru Fru, Tiger Dancers, and Flash the sloth.

Zootopia is available to stream on Disney+.

