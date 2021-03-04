A New LLC Hints That Production On ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Is Finally In The Works At Marvel

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy seemed to be up in the air. Currently, we know that they’ll make an appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder, but a new LLC revealed to be created by Marvel seems to indicate that a third adventure is finally in the works.

According to the news site The Ronin, Marvel Studios has just created a brand new LLC called “Infinity Productions III”.

What does this mean? Well to put it in perspective, Infinity Productions I and II were were used for the productions of Guadians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 & 2 respectively.

There was never any doubt that the third Guardians of the Galaxy film was happening, even after the brief removal of James Gunn from the project; however, his work on Warner Bros.’ The Suicide Squad, as well as the introduction of several other new MCU-centric projects for Disney+ and the ongoing pandemic have all only contributed to project’s postponement.

At Disney Investor Day a few months ago, Kevin Feige announced that a Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special would be shot alongside the upcoming sequel to premiere on Disney+ in December of 2023, but no official release date for the actual film has been set.

The Hollywood Reporter also recently reported that the film would begin shooting later this year, but with this LLC created, it’s now officially one step closer to getting made.

Sources: The Ronin, THR





