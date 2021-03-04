‘Blade’ Looking To Cast Two New Roles

Blade is currently picking up steam as production is starting to move forward. Filming will start this September and wrap sometime in December.

READ: Marvel Studios’ ‘Blade’ Set to Start Production Later This Year

According to POC Culture, Marvel Studios is currently looking to cast two female people of color for undisclosed roles in the film.

“The first role is named “Betsy” and is described as a 20 to 35-year-old Black/African-American female. She is described as an aspiring heroine, and interestingly enough, the roles require strong comedy skills.”

“The second role is named “Lucy,” a 20s to 30s Black/African-American female. Lucy is described as tough and on the run after the death of her mother under “mysterious circumstances.” She has been living off the grid”

As goes with any character description, the names of the characters are usually changed down the road.

Osei-Kuffour became the first black writer to tackle a Marvel Studios project as a writer. Last year, Nia DaCosta (Candyman) became the studio’s first black female director after she signed on to Captain Marvel 2, which is set to star Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, and Zawe Ashton. Marvel is currently searching for a black director to work with Osei-Kuffour.

As of now, both Blade has no official release date and likely won’t debut until 2022 at the earliest. The film will take place in the MCU’s current phase 4. Marvel Studios has an untitled film set to release on October 7, 2022, and with this new production information above, this could be a perfect spot for Blade. Stay tuned for additional updates.

Source: POC Culture

Related