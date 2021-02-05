‘Watchmen’ Writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour Tapped to Write Marvel Studios’ ‘Blade’

It’s been over a year since Kevin Feige announced that a Blade project was in the works at Marvel Studios. Since then there have been no additional details on the project, until today.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Watchmen and Pen15 writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour has signed on to tackle the upcoming reboot that will take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. An interesting tidbit in the trades’ report is that the film is titled Blade, the Vampire Slayer.

The studio spent the last six months meeting with different writers in what THR called a “meticulous search.” The films star Mahershala Ali was directly involved with the studios search, which only included black writers as the studio was focused on diversity and making representation a factor for this project.

Osei-Kuffour becomes the first black writer to tackle a Marvel Studios project as a writer. Last year, Nia DaCosta (Candyman) became the studio’s first black female director after she signed on to Captain Marvel 2. Marvel is currently searching for a director to work with Osei-Kuffour.

As of now, both Blade has no official release date and likely wont debut until 2022. The film will take place in the MCU’s phase 4. Marvel Studios has an untitled film set to release on October 7, 2022, which is a perfect spot for Blade.