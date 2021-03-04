Lee Daniels’ ‘The Wonder Years’ Reboot At ABC Finds Its First Star

HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: Actress Saycon Sengbloh attends the premiere of Disney's "Queen Of Katwe" at the El Capitan Theatre on September 20, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images)

In case you missed it, The Wonder Years is the latest classic family comedy to get the reboot treatment. While the series is currently in the development phase over at ABC, today we’ve learned from The Wrap that it’s already found its first star.

Tony Award winning actress Saycon Sengbloh will play Lillian Williams, the matriarch of the family that the new show will follow. In addition to announcing Sengbloh’s involvement, ABC also provided the following character description:

“Sharp as a tack, Lillian is confident, kind, perceptive and has a good sense of humor. She knows exactly the right thing to say to convince you of anything. As a mother, wife and full-time accountant, she’s organized, efficient and hard-working, but she always puts family first.”

Read: Reginald VelJohnson Reprising Role in Upcoming ‘Turner & Hooch’ Series

Despite being a reboot of the original series and following a brand new family, this version of the show will still reportedly take place in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Interestingly enough, the original series’ star Fred Savage will direct the pilot, while Neal Marlens, one of the co-creators of the original, will act as a consultant for the project.

Spanning six seasons, the first incarnation of The Wonder Years followed teenager Kevin Arnold as he navigated social and suburban middle class life. The entire series was told from Arnold’s perspective, narrated by a future version of himself. It’s unclear if the new series will adopt that same format though.

Sengbloh can next be seen in OWN’s new TV series Delilah, which premieres later this month, as well as the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect that hits theaters later this year.

Source: The Wrap

Related