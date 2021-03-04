Reginald VelJohnson Reprising Role in Upcoming ‘Turner & Hooch’ Series

Deadline has announced that Reginald VelJohnson, who played David Sutton in the original Turner & Hooch film, will be reprising his role in the upcoming series for Disney+.

VelJohnson marks the first returning cast member, as Tom Hanks hasn’t been confirmed to make an appearance. VelJohnson, his former partner, is now the mayor of Cypress Beach and a close family friend of his children, played by Josh Peck and Lyndsy Fonseca.

This series will act as a sequel to the 1989 film which starred Tom Hanks. It will follow his son, played by Peck, as he becomes the owner of a big dog that he didn’t want- a premise that sounds very similar to the original movie.

Other cast members confirmed for the series include Carra Patterson, Brandon Jay McLaren, Anthony Ruivivar, Jeremy Maguire, and Erica Mouniere.

The series is created, written, and executive produced by Matt Nix and produced by 20th Television.

