The X-Men Are Reortedly Coming To The MCU Sooner Than Expected; Title Called ‘The Mutants’

Back in December of last year, Disney Investor day saw a lot of new content coming in the MCU; however, The X-Men were not apart of that announcement.

Well today, our friends over at the Illuminerdi have found out that there is indeed an X-Men film coming and it’s called The Mutants.

Fans have been waiting for this announcement since the Disney/Fox merger. We already have The Fantastic Four making their way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and now X-Men will be making that jump as well.

Deadpool 3 was announced back in December and we will see his introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Reynolds coming back for the film.

No further information has been released and there’s no official confirmation regarding this news.

More news is sure to come soon.

Source: The Illuminerdi

